NYC man doused with caustic liquid in ambush attack caught on video

Authorities in New York City are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video pouring a liquid on a man in an unprovoked attack, resulting in burns on the victim's back.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 5 near the corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avene, the New York Police Department said.

In a video tweeted by the NYPD on Tuesday, a shirtless man is seen running behind a man and dousing him with a liquid on the back of his head before running away.

No words were exchange prior to the attack, the NYPD said.

The victim, who owns a jewelry shop in the Diamond District, according to WABC-TV, took himself to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center the next day.

He was treated for second-degree burns on his back.

The suspect was described as a man about 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.