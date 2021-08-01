Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC laundromat shooting: 10 injured after 2 men open fire, flee on mopeds, video shows

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig called the shooting a ‘brazen, coordinated attack’

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two masked and hooded men walked up to a crowd near a laundromat and barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people, including three known gang members, before escaping on mopeds, police said Sunday morning.

The shooting unfolded in the Queen’s neighborhood of Corona just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said 40 shell casings have so far been recovered from the scene near 99th Street and 37th Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS SHOOTING ON BOURBON STREET LEAVES 5 WOUNDED; VIDEO SHOWS CROWD FLEEING GUNFIRE

"This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. "This is unacceptable, and it has to stop."

NYPD officials released surveillance video of the two unknown males approaching the group on foot. Both men brandished firearms and began firing at people standing in front of the barbershop. Two other unknown males on mopeds followed behind the shooters and picked them both up before fleeing.

Police said that bystanders were walking along the sidewalk and that a party was in progress at a restaurant a few doors down from the barbershop at the time of the shooting.

Two hooded and masked suspects opened fire on a crowd of people Saturday night.

Two hooded and masked suspects opened fire on a crowd of people Saturday night. (NYPD)

Eight males and two females between the ages of 19 and 72 years old were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The most seriously injured suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Essig said that seven of the victims were innocent bystanders, while the three others were known members of the Trinitario street gang – believed to be the intended targets.

Two other men in masks and hoods picked up the two shooters after they opened fire and fled the scene.

Two other men in masks and hoods picked up the two shooters after they opened fire and fled the scene. (NYPD)

"There's just one common theme, I want to get out there, that's a recurring theme that keeps happening, and it has to stop throughout the city," Essig said. "That's gang members; that's guns, multiple guns on the scene, scooters being used, masks; and lastly, unintended targets getting hit. This is unacceptable on our streets in New York City, and it has to stop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to contact police through @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS.

Your Money