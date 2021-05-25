NYPD arrests another suspect in beating of Jewish man in Times Square

The NYPD arrested a second suspect in connection with the violent beatdown of a Jewish man near Times Square last week.

Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, was busted Monday and charged with three hate crimes in connection to the attack of 29-year-old Joseph Borgen, according to police.

The brutal assault took place last Thursday when Borgen was jumped by a mob of five men at 49th Street and Broadway. The victim was on his way to a pro-Israel rally.

The suspects spewed anti-Semitic statements while pepper spraying, punching and kicking Borgen, police have said.

Police said the group also used crutches to beat the victim.

Elezzi was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Another man, Waseem Awawdeh, was arrested Friday and charged for allegedly beating Borgen.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.