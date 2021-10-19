NYC Instagram model stabbed beau with kitchen knife, cops say

An Instagram model stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during a fight inside a Midtown apartment, police said Tuesday.

Genie Exum — a 22-year-old social-media model who recently flashed her breasts in front of an NYPD cop car — knifed her beau in the back and arm around 6:45 p.m. Monday inside a 10th Avenue apartment in Manhattan, authorities said.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds, cops said.

Exum is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Last month, the Instagram model, who has more than 35,000 followers, posted a photo of herself in front of an NYPD cruiser with her breasts exposed along with the words "Caption this."

