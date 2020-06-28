NYC man, 76, dies in hospital after being found unconscious with head trauma; man sought for questioning

Police in New York City are looking for a man in connection with the death of a 76-year-old Queens man, who was found with head trauma before he died.

Police found Jorge Cornejo, 76, around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street, WPIX reported.

Cornejo died five days later at a nearby hospital.

Police have released surveillance footage and pictures of the man wanted for questioning, who was in the area shortly after Cornejo was found, WCBS reported. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information on the matter is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.