Coronavirus
Published

NYC Halloween party for 400 draws coronavirus citations from sheriff

The party was being held in a Brooklyn warehouse

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
New York City’s sheriff issued coronavirus violations to organizers of a Halloween costume party that drew a crowd of 400 mostly maskless people.

Deputies busted the party in a Brooklyn warehouse early Saturday.

New York City restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.

NYC deputies busted up a warehouse party in Brooklyn with 400 attendees packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

NYC deputies busted up a warehouse party in Brooklyn with 400 attendees packed shoulder-to-shoulder. (New York City Sheriff's Department)

NYC BANQUET HALL CITED FOR HUGE PARTY THAT VIOLATED CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Sheriff officials posted photos showing hundreds packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the warehouse.

The revelers included few wearing coronavirus masks.

The nine organizers of the event were cited, charged with misdemeanor violations of health emergency orders and state liquor regulations.

Deputies raided a Brooklyn warehouse early Saturday and issued citations for violations of coronavirus restrictions.

Deputies raided a Brooklyn warehouse early Saturday and issued citations for violations of coronavirus restrictions. (New York City Sheriff's Department)