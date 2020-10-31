NYC Halloween party for 400 draws coronavirus citations from sheriff

New York City’s sheriff issued coronavirus violations to organizers of a Halloween costume party that drew a crowd of 400 mostly maskless people.

Deputies busted the party in a Brooklyn warehouse early Saturday.

New York City restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Sheriff officials posted photos showing hundreds packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the warehouse.

The revelers included few wearing coronavirus masks.

The nine organizers of the event were cited, charged with misdemeanor violations of health emergency orders and state liquor regulations.