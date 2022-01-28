NYC gives emotional final salute to slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028556886828.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Family members touch the casket during a funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, POOL)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028556886828.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028560933106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York Police officers gather along Fifth Avenue for the funeral of officer Jason Rivera, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028560933106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T161900Z_527499863_RC2F8S997L3G_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers attend a funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, Jan. 28, 2022. Rivera was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T161900Z_527499863_RC2F8S997L3G_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T163018Z_632195162_RC2E8S9VKLYO_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers stand with "Blue Lives Matter" flag in the foreground during the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera, Jan. 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T163018Z_632195162_RC2E8S9VKLYO_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands gather to pay their final respects to slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera, Jan. 28, 2022.Fox News Digital/ Michael Ruizhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028564943031.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cardinal Timothy Dolan, left, hugs family and friends of Officer Jason Rivera at the start of Rivera's funeral service inside St. Patrick's Cathedral, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. Rivera and his partner, officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, POOL)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028564943031.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028543873119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A priest hugs Dominique Rivera, the wife of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera during funeral services for Rivera, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, POOL)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028543873119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Funeral-cc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dominique Luzuriaga, widow of fallen NYPD Det. Jason Rivera, during funeral services on Jan. 28, 2022.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Funeral-cc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028552787756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A New York Police officer holds a photo of Officer Jason Rivera while gathering for Rivera's funeral service, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028552787756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Image-from-iOS-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands gather for the funeral for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 28, 2022.Fox News Digital/ Michael Ruizhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Image-from-iOS-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028571565269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Pipes and Drums Of The Emerald Society of the New York City Police Department march along Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick's Cathedral during a funeral Service for officer Jason Rivera, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028571565269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028549003638.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, walks back to her seat during a funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, POOL)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028549003638.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028510199594.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses the casket of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera during Rivera's funeral service, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028510199594.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028507797909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York police officers gather for the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute last week. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028507797909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral-44.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands gather to pay their final respects to slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 28, 2022.Fox News Digital/ Michael Ruizhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral-44.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral45.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands gather to pay their final respects to slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 28, 2022.Fox News Digital/ Michael Ruizhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/funeral45.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T163148Z_1189904038_RC2F8S9UTIQP_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Law enforcement officers salute during the funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on Jan. 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T163148Z_1189904038_RC2F8S9UTIQP_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T151354Z_122161392_RC2E8S9XCPMT_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Calvin Hunt of Harlem holds a picture of NYPD officer Jason Rivera during his funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on Jan. 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T151354Z_122161392_RC2E8S9XCPMT_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T162625Z_1062047263_RC2E8S9YDYLF_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer reacts during the funeral service for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call, on Jan. 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/2022-01-28T162625Z_1062047263_RC2E8S9YDYLF_RTRMADP_3_NEW-YORK-SHOOTING.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 18