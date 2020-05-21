Expand / Collapse search
NYC to deliver a million meals a day to combat coronavirus food shortage, de Blasio says

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday the city will up the ante to meet food shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering one million meals a day by next week.

An additional 500,000 meals will be available daily for pickup at school sites throughout the city, he added.

DE BLASIO SAYS FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASES COULD HAVE HIT NYC IN LATE JANUARY

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 -- People wait to receive food at a food distribution site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, May 14, 2020. The number of initial jobless claims in the U.S. stood at 2,981,000 last week. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 -- People wait to receive food at a food distribution site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, May 14, 2020. The number of initial jobless claims in the U.S. stood at 2,981,000 last week. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)

“We will let no New Yorker go hungry, period,” de Blasio said during his coronavirus briefing. “It’s not acceptable, no matter what we’re up against, that anyone would be hungry in this city.”

Since the crisis began, the city has handed out 32 million meals through government programs, an effort the mayor says continues to grow.

Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said the city is looking to add to its approximately 30 food vendors to deliver more food to New York neighborhoods but will be keenly focused on setting high standards for nutritional value and quality of meals.

Kosher, halal and vegetarian options are available at request.

“Just be clear, here’s what I will not tolerate in this program: any expired food, meals that don’t meet our nutritional guidelines, late or missing deliveries and different meals than you ordered,” Garcia -- whom de Blasio nicknamed the "food czar" -- said on Tuesday.

Two vendors were fired for not meeting city standards, and Garcia said they will continue to do so moving forward.

"One of the key questions is, would you serve this to your grandma? If the answer to that is no, then we should not be working with you. We really want to make sure that we are getting the food they need," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

