NYC bus crash: Video shows head-on collision with car, at least a dozen injured

More than a dozen people were injured Thursday after a bus crashed into an underpass column at a Bronx train station.

The dramatic scene happened around 11 a.m. at the Woodland station on Jerome Ave.

A video of the incident shows two cars – one in the inside lane and one in the outside lane. The car on the outside lane can be seen cutting over, throwing the second car into the path of an oncoming bus.

CAR JUMPS CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY IN SHOCKING CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The bus then veers off to the side and careens into a subway support pillar.

FOX 5 reports that the bus was a Beeline bus from Westchester County. The Westchester County Executive’s Office said there were 13 people on board, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle in the outside lane told the station he did not see the other car when changing lanes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police told The New York Daily News that a 69-year-old man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

No further details were released.