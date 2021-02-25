NYC burglars posing as plumbers hold men hostage, beating them over 15-hour period: police

A pair of burglars posing as plumbers broke into a New York City apartment and held two men hostage overnight – tying them up and beating them over the course of 15 hours, police said.

The suspects showed up at the Bronx apartment located in the area of Barnes Avenue and East 227 Street at roughly 3 p.m. Monday, when they knocked on the door and said they were there "to fix the plumbing," the New York Police Department said in an emailed press release.

Once they were inside, one of the men flashed a gun and demanded money from both victims – ages 28 and 35 – while tying them up.

The burglars stayed for hours, assaulting the men through the night and, at one point, even burning the younger victim’s back with a hot clothing iron, police said.

But both attackers lost steam as the night went on and fell asleep shortly before 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, at which point the younger of the victims freed himself of the ties and ran out of the apartment to get help.

When police arrived at the home shortly thereafter, neither the suspects nor the 35-year-old victim was there.

Police said the missing victim was later found safe. His attackers are still in the wind, taking with them $2,000 in cash and a cell phone, police said.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for burns to his back and an injury to his head, police said. Details regarding the second victim’s injuries were not immediately available.

Police provided a surveillance image of the suspects, who were wearing neon yellow vests and hooded jackets, including one with an intricate pattern on the sleeves. At least one was also carrying a bright-colored tool bag.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads police to the wanted men.