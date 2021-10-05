NYC Wild West shooting caught on camera in new videos released by police

Shocking videos show a wild shootout between two groups on a Bronx sidewalk – with multiple people rattling off shots as others run or duck for cover.

The NYPD released the videos Monday asking the public for help in identifying some of the people in the footage, which shows a Wild West-style gunfight in front of 635 E. 169th St. on Sept. 16.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL STATUE VANDALIZED IN NYC

The silent surveillance footage shows multiple gunmen opening fire as the groups scatter.

One man, who appears to be close as one of the guns fires, drops to the sidewalk then joins a couple of others who have crawled for cover behind some of the cars parked on the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video appears to show the two groups shooting across the street, with at least eight people on one of the sidewalks as the bullet-fueled chaos erupts. No one was injured, according to the NYPD said.

Cops are asking anyone with information about the incident to call its Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log on to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.