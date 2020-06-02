NYC braces: City takes steps to stop further George Floyd riots as crowds take to the streets

New York City authorities are bracing for another night of protests, bolstering their presence and enforcing an even earlier curfew Tuesday night than the one implemented Monday.

The city, like others around the country, has been racked by protests over the death of George Floyd, which happened in Minneapolis on May 25 while he was in police custody.

In an effort to slow the violence, authorities are moving city’s curfew to 8 p.m. and warning residents that only buses, delivery trucks and the vehicles of essential workers will be allowed south of 96th Street after that time. The department also canceled regular days off for “all full duty uniformed members,” according to a police memo.

“Each day, our officers leave their own families and homes to protect yours, while being shot at, having Molotov cocktails thrown into their vehicles and getting intentionally struck by cars,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Tuesday. “They put their very lives on the line to fulfill the oath they took to ensure public safety.”

He referred to an incident in which protesters allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle. Other incidents over the past few days have involved officers being struck by hit-and-run drivers and being pelted with objects ranging from water bottles to bricks.

"I’ve got to be honest. I can't take it. It’s so, so bad," said Pat Brosnan, a former NYPD detective, speaking with Ed Henry on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

A video shared on the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s (SBA's) official Twitter account showed an NYPD officer being beaten by a group of men in the Bronx as onlookers shout profanities.

Critics of the city’s handling of the protests, which have at times devolved into looting, rioting and attacks on police officers, have excoriated Mayor Bill de Blasio as city officials and police try to restore the peace.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, called de Blasio’s response to the crisis a “disgrace” on Tuesday, after police said they arrested about 700 protesters overnight following the first curfew in decades, which began at 11 p.m.

He also said that de Blasio had refused assistance from the National Guard, which the mayor said would be unnecessary.

LOOTERS RUN WILD IN BRONX AS VIDEO SHOWS NYPD OFFICER BEING BEATEN: 'FORDHAM IS ON FIRE'

“We do not need, nor do we think it is wise for the National Guard to be in New York City. Nor any armed forces,” he told a reporter Tuesday. “When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it.”

President Trump, addressing the protests, wrote on Twitter that New York City “was ripped to pieces.”

Protesters were already out in force early Tuesday evening, marching and chanting slogans ranging from “Hands up, don’t shoot” to anti-police slurs.

Within two hours of the 8 p.m. curfew, thousands of peaceful protesters were gathered in Manhattan's Bryant Park.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.