NYC banquet hall cited for huge party that violated coronavirus restrictions

New York City sheriff’s deputies shut down a catering hall they said was hosting an illegal party for more than 200 people who were not wearing coronarvirus masks or keeping six-feet apart.

The COVID-19 enforcement action took place at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall near Kennedy Airport at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, according to reports.

“Patrons were not social distancing, not wearing proper face coverings, and not adhering to the Mayoral and Gubernatorial COVID-19 Emergency Executive orders,” the NYC Sheriff’s Department said, according to the New York Post.

The paper quoted sources as saying the venue was hosting a hookah party with a cover charge and that under COVID restrictions the size of the crowd was limited to 45 people.

The facility was also selling alcohol without a liquor license, the Post reported.

Owner Johnny Albuja, 47, and an employee were issued summonses for violating emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol, according to the paper.

Two other employees was summonsed for violation of emergency orders.

A request for comment from the banquet hall was not immediately returned.