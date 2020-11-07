Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New Yorkers bang pots and pans, beep horns to celebrate Biden victory

Joyous crowds spilled into streets as word spread of the Democrat's triumph

By Robert Gearty | Fox News

 

New York City erupted Saturday in deafening noise moments after the announcement that Democrat Joe Biden was projected to become the country’s 46th president.

The cacophony of sounds included the beeping of car horns, the banging of pots and pans out windows and the clapping and cheering of people spilling into the streets.

The scene was reminiscent of spring, when New Yorkers brought out pots and pans to applaud doctors, nurses, police and firefighters on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Saturday's joyous reaction came immediatedly after Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He also won Nevada on Saturday, Fox News projected.

Similar mass celebrations were seen in a number of other cities, including Washington, D.C.

 

 

People in the New York borough of Brooklyn mark the calling of the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden with a spontaneous celebration. REUTERS/Jonathan Oatis

