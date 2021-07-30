Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC attack: Good Samaritan saves 11-year-old, suspect in custody

Jonathan Perez allegedly sexually threatened girl

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police have arrested a suspect who allegedly directed sexual threats toward an 11-year-old girl while robbing her – until a Good Samaritan stepped in to come to her rescue, reports say. 

Jonathan Perez, 34, was taken into custody Thursday following the alleged attack in the city’s Queens borough on Sunday morning, according to the New York Post

"My reaction was to help the girl, I can't say anything else," Mariam, whom WABC identified as the Good Samaritan, told the station. "To help her, I helped her, the girl threw herself at me to help her, that's all I did, I could not catch him." 

Jonathan Perez was arrested Thursday after being seen on video fleeing the scene, police say. (NYPD)

Jonathan Perez was arrested Thursday after being seen on video fleeing the scene, police say. (NYPD)

NYPD COMMISSIONER ASKS ‘HOW CAN THEY BE RELEASED’ AFTER 10-YEAR-OLD ASSAULTED IN OWN BEDROOM

Perez allegedly pulled the child into an alley, threw her on the ground and then held a sharp object to her throat while sexually threatening her and demanding to find out her age, police told the New York Post. 

He allegedly stole the child’s house keys and $20 in cash before fleeing.  

The girl suffered a cut to her throat during the episode, the New York Post reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Perez is now charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping, menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17. 

Sources told the New York Post that Perez last was arrested on June 2 after allegedly punching his girlfriend and then taking her car keys. 

Your Money