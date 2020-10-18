NYC artist running for mayor says he’s a ‘voice’ for ‘aggravated’ city

New York City-raised painter Scott LoBaido is well-known for his American Flag murals across the country but now he’s taking his patriotic influence into politics and running for mayor.

“I’ve used my artwork [to fight] for people,” he told "Fox & Friends Weekend." “I’m a voice for people that are aggravated… This city is so aggravated and disgusting.”

LoBaido argued that he’s capable of holding the mayoral seat since he’s “kind of” already a politician. He pointed out that presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump both were not politicians and suggested that "maybe this trend is working."

“Why can’t I be a politician?” he asked. “I’m a New Yorker. Four generations... For 25 years, I've been an activist for the people of this city, for the people of this country."

The mayoral hopeful said his first order of business would be to refund the NYPD “first day in office.”

“Because a safe community is what, folks? It is a prosperous community,” he said. “That is the no. 1 thing that needs to be done.”

LoBaido said he identifies as a “liberal-conservative” and understands how the city ought to be run as a local. He added that he’s “so glad the liberals are finally seeing” how former Mayor Rudy Giuliani did well in office after today's crises have caused persistent destruction.

As mayor, LoBaido said he’d also push to get New York City students back to school and enforce hands-on curricula such as woodshop and mechanics.

“They’ve got to have something tangible. Work with your hands. Have a backup job,” he said. “My fathers built this city. My father picked up garbage for this city. It’s unbelievable what has happened to this place.”

“There’s no reason why [I], as a fourth-generation and very creative New Yorker, can’t pull this city back together,” he concluded. “And I’m doing it."