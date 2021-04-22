NY Times ignores 18 deaths, nearly $2 billion in damage when bashing GOP bills targeting rioters

The New York Times ignored 18 deaths, countless injuries and nearly $2 billion in property damage nationwide in an article slamming Republican bills designed to stop what the liberal newspaper considered mostly "peaceful" protests.

The Times published a report originally headlined, "How the G.O.P. Is Creating Harsher Penalties for Protesters," that was eventually titled "G.O.P. Bills Target Protesters (and Absolve Motorists Who Hit Them)," in the online version. It detailed how "Republican-led states are introducing punitive new measures governing protests" in the wake of former policeman Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

