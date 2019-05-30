Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

EDUCATION
Published
Last Update 47 mins ago

NY teacher on leave after complaints of mock slave auction

Associated Press

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – A fourth-grade teacher in a northern New York school district has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having white students bid on black classmates during a mock slave auction.

The mother of one of the black students tells WWNY the incident happened Tuesday at North Elementary School in the Watertown City School District.

A statement from the school district said the teacher had been placed on leave during a district investigation launched after parents complained she had "exercised poor judgment in teaching a recent lesson."

A fifth-grade teacher at a private school in Westchester County was fired in March after parents complained she held mock "slave auctions ." The Chapel School in Bronxville agreed to hire a diversity officer after the state attorney general's office investigated.