Dem NY state senator turns himself in for allegedly assaulting wife

Bronx state Sen. Luis Sepúlveda turned himself in to the NYPD Tuesday morning for allegedly assaulting his wife, according to police sources.

Sepúlveda, 56, and his wife, Elizabeth Sepúlveda, filed separate reports accusing each other of assault during a domestic dispute on Saturday.

The top Bronx Democrat – who chairs the state Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections Committee – was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, sources said.

The lawmaker allegedly strangled his wife after she punched him, police sources said, adding the injuries were minor and cops observed no bruising on either spouse when they arrived.

It was unclear whether his wife will be arrested, police sources said, adding it would be up to the Bronx district attorney.

Luis Sepúlveda was being processed Tuesday afternoon at Central Booking and is expected to appear before a judge.

Sepúlveda’s relationship with his wife has been strained in the past, and she had previously sought an order of protection against him – which was later withdrawn, according to the Gotham Gazette.

