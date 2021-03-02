Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused by third woman of unwanted sexual advances

A third woman has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances.

According to The New York Times, 33-year-old Anna Ruch has claimed that Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019. In an interview Monday, she specified that Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back.



Ruch said she pulled away and was "so confused and shocked and embarrassed" by the incident. "I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment," she reportedly said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo reportedly referred the Times to a more general statement in which Cuomo apologized for things that "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."

Over the past week, two of Cuomo's former aides have accused him of sexual harassment -- something he has denied.

The latest allegation comes as Attorney General Letitia James announced that the governor's office sent a letter permitting her office to perform an independent investigation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Rep. Kathleen Rice leads calls for Cuomo to resign after third accuser comes forward: ‘The time has come’

- CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks silence on brother Andrew, says he 'obviously ... cannot cover' harassment claims

- Chris Cuomo blasted after telling CNN viewers he can't cover brother Andrew's harassment scandal

- Janice Dean compares Cuomo sex harassment controversy to Al Capone being jailed for tax evasion

- Lindsey Boylan says she feels 'sick’ as third woman details harassment claims against Cuomo

- Democratic calls for Cuomo to resign grow louder amid dueling scandals



Biden erases Dr. Seuss from 'Read Across America' proclamation as progressives seek to cancel beloved author

President Biden appears to have erased Dr. Seuss from "Read Across America Day", the annual celebration of reading in honor of the legendary children's author, whose birthday falls on March 2.

While Biden followed presidential tradition in proclaiming Tuesday "Read Across America Day," he bucked his predecessors by leaving out any mention of Dr. Seuss from the proclamation.

The White House didn't immediately return a request for comment on why Dr. Seuss was left out of the proclamation, but the snub comes as progressives have sought to cancel the beloved children's author.



One of Virginia's biggest school districts, Loudoun County Public Schools, reportedly nixed Dr. Seuss from the school's "Read Across America Day" celebration, citing alleged racial "undertones" in his children's books.



Former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump both highlighted Dr. Seuss' contributions in their annual proclamations, a Fox News review of White House archives found. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

-Virginia school system cancels Dr. Seuss, citing racial 'undertones' in writings: report

- Bill Maher's warning to the left: Cancel culture is 'real' and 'coming to a neighborhood near you'



Nikki Haley praises Trump’s ‘strong’ CPAC speech after rebuking him weeks earlier

Former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s latest comments regarding Donald Trump are raising eyebrows.

A couple of weeks after pointed criticism of the then-president’s comments before the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, Haley praised Trump in a tweet Sunday night, a couple of hours after the former president’s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), his first public appearance and speech since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.



"Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen," Haley tweeted.



Haley, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed by Congress as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of the former president’s administration, took aim at Trump in an interview last month, claiming he let down his supporters.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate told Politico as she pointed to the deadly insurrection at the Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters.

"He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again," she said.



Haley acknowledged that Trump's base still remains loyal to the former president but said that going forward, "I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party. But at the same time, it’s bigger than the party. I hope our country can come together and figure out how we pull this back." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- DeSantis, Noem are breakout stars at CPAC, but Trump maintains grip on party

- CPAC: 5 biggest moments from weekend as Trump returns to stage, conservatives rail against Biden

- Trump declares he won't start a new party at CPAC: 'We have the Republican Party'

- Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was a guest on "Hannity" Monday night where he told host Sean Hannity the Democratic Party is "piling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo because he’s made a lot of enemies along the way."



"I haven’t had one person come up to me and ask me about the accusations against Governor Cuomo," Graham said. "This is what I would tell my Democratic colleagues to do – follow the Republican model. We had a Republican nominee for the Supreme Court be accused of something the day before we voted," he added. "We stopped the entire hearing. We had days and weeks of FBI investigation. We took it seriously."

