©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nurses make Christmas 'onesies' for newborns to cheer up moms

The pandemic has forced hospitals to change visitation rules for new mothers

By Paul Best | Fox News
New mothers at St. Lucie Medical Center in Florida aren't allowed to have many family members visit them due to the pandemic, so two nurses who work in the labor unit decided to make Christmas outfits for their newborn babies to cheer the moms up. 

Nurse Lora Shaffer and Pat Vicino made nearly 80 of the jolly outfits for the newborns. 

A couple of nurses at St. Lucie Medical Center made nearly 80 of these Christmas outfits for newborn babies. 

"We’re like the cheerleaders of the nursing world," Shaffer told WPEC, the CBS-affiliated TV station in West Palm Beach.

"We’re like 'You can do it, you can do it.' And in this pandemic, it has been crazy. It’s been sad. Cause they don’t have the whole family unit, like the grandparents and everything. They can’t come and visit."

Nurse Lori Shaffer holding up some of the Christmas outfits that she and Pat Vicino made for newborn babies at St. Lucie Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida. 

New mothers are only allowed to have two visitors currently, but the hospital has had to limit visitation completely at times during the pandemic. 

