Nurse fatally struck by snowplow at upstate NY hospital

A nurse at an upstate New York hospital was fatally struck by a snowplow behind the medical center she worked at on Tuesday, according to police and a report.

Kristen Stevenson, 33, was hit when she walked behind the plow as it was backing up outside Glens Falls Hospital, police said in a statement.

Medics administered aid to Stevenson on [the] scene, but she could not be saved, police said.

Stevenson worked at Glens Falls Hospital since 2011 as a cardiac catheterization lab nurse, hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said in a statement to The Post Star.

"She was brilliant and loved by all. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and colleagues," Agnew said.

Police said the [investigation] into her death is still ongoing.