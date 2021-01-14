North Carolina nurse who works in COVID-19 unit wins $1 million prize

A North Carolina nurse who works in a COVID-19 unit at a long-term care facility has won $1 million, the state lottery said.

Terri Watkins, a Durham resident, received a phone call informing her of the financial windfall, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a Monday news release.

"I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually!" Watkins said. "I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here."

Watkins entered the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing and was chosen from more than 513,000 entries. She had the option to take the prize either in 20 payments of $50,000, or a lump sum of $425,000 after taxes.

She chose the lump sum. Watkins still isn't sure what to do with her winnings, but plans to take some time to think about what to do with the money.

"I would love a new home, but I’ve just got to take time and put it in the right place," she said.

She added that she was thankful after a year of dealing with the toll of the coronavirus pandemic daily.

"Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful," she said. "I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I’m very blessed."