Nuclear-capable B-52s to fly over Louisiana cities Friday to support coronavirus first responders

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States Air Force plans to fly a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over seven hospitals in New Orleans on Friday to salute essential workers who continue to brave the frontlines of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The flyover will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST and will also include the Superdome, City Hall, and Baton Rouge as a show of support to first responders.

The bombers are then scheduled to fly over Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium at 12:10 p.m. CST.

Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) tweeted about the flyover on Thursday afternoon, providing detailed times and flight paths.

'THE SQUAD' REPS. DECRY RACIAL DOUBLE STANDARD AFTER ARMED PROTESTERS GATHER AT MICHIGAN CAPITOL

"Hey @CityOfNOLA and Baton Rouge! 2 #B52 bombers from @TeamBarksdale will be conducting a flyover in honor of those on the frontlines of COVID 19 tomorrow, May 1st," the post read.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels joined forces on Tuesday for a similar flyover that saluted first responders and essential workers in New York City, Newark and Trenton, N.J., and Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday, there were over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and nearly 62,000 deaths.