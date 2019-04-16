Notre Dame donating $100K to renovation of Paris cathedral

The president of the University of Notre Dame says the school will donate $100,000 toward the renovation of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral following a devastating fire.

The Rev. John Jenkins announced the donation Tuesday, a day after the fire destroyed the cathedral's spire and roof.

Jenkins says the bells of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the university's campus in South Bend, Indiana, will toll 50 times Tuesday evening to represent the 50 Hail Marys of the rosary and to mark the start of the cathedral's rebuilding.

Jenkins says the cathedral's "exquisite Gothic architecture has for centuries raised hearts and minds to God. We join in prayer with the faithful of the cathedral and all of France as they begin the work of rebuilding."