Published

Northwest faces wildfire risk as hot, dry weather continues

Heavy rains will threaten Southwest this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for July 20 Video

National weather forecast for July 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Fire weather conditions remain elevated across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Tuesday as dry, hot weather combines with the threat of lightning strikes.   

Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect. 

Where the wildfire risk is highest in the Northwest. (Fox News)

Heavy downpours and flash flooding will continue to threaten the Southwest this week as daily monsoonal thunderstorms develop.   

Expected rainfall totals through Thursday. (Fox News)

Flash Flood Watches will be posted throughout the day as rain moves in. 

The national forecast for Tuesday, July 20. (Fox News)

Scattered storms also will be possible over the Gulf Coast, Florida and the Northeast. 

