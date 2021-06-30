Expand / Collapse search
Northwest to cool off as Northeast remains hot

Heat-related warnings, advisories in effect on both coasts

By Janice Dean | Fox News
While temperatures closer to the coast in the Pacific Northwest cool off a bit over the next several days, the interior West will remain hot with excessive heat warnings still in effect. 

The Northeast is also feeling oppressive with high heat and plenty of humidity, including the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to Boston.  

Heat warnings and advisories currently in effect in the Northeast. (Fox News)

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect there through Wednesday afternoon.   

RECORD TEMPERATURES GRIPPING NORTHWEST LINKED TO AT LEAST 2 DEATHS IN WASHINGTON 

Later Wednesday, strong storms are likely across the region. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible.  

The severe weather threat for Wednesday. (Fox News)

Unsettled weather the second half of the workweek will keep temperatures down.  

A stalled front that has been lingering over the last few days will be the focus again today for storms and heavy rain.   

The national forecast for Wednesday, June 30. (Fox News)

Flood watches and warnings are still up for southern New Mexico and West Texas through the Plains and into the Midwest. 

