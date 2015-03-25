Northern Calif. woman sentenced to life for torturing fiancé's daughter while he was in prison

A Northern California woman who burned, whipped and brutalized her fiancé's daughter while he was in prison has been convicted of torture and sentenced to life behind bars.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/18ExSZD ) the judge sentenced 37-year-old Duewa Lee immediately following her conviction by a jury Thursday on 11 felony counts.

Lee received an indeterminate life term on the torture conviction, plus another nine years for the other counts related to the abuses endured by the girl.

The girl was 12 at the time of the abuse and is now 14. She told jurors that over several months Lee burned her with an iron and hot spatulas, threw her down stairs, refused to let her eat, smashed her head into a window and forced her to stand for hours with her arms and one leg raised.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com