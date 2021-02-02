Expand / Collapse search
Northeast snowfall continues as storm pattern to move across US

New York, New England to see heaviest snow Tuesday

Janice Dean
Snow across the Northeast continues Tuesday as the Nor’Easter that dumped more than 30 inches of snow across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania lingers offshore.  

The heaviest snow will be over Northern New York and New England.  

Current snowfall totals for the Northeast. (Fox News)

The U.S. is into an active storm pattern with several areas of low pressure tracking across the country from the West.   

PHOTOS: NORTHEAST WINTER WONDERLAND

The national forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Fox News)

Heavy rain and mountain snow will move in from the Pacific Northwest and Central California.  

This system will then track across the Plains and over the Mississippi Valley eventually into the East on Friday. 

Future radar conditions for the U.S. (Fox News)

Looking ahead to next week, a much deeper arctic blast will invade the U.S. with cold temperatures and more chances at snow, including for the Northeast. 

Weather conditions in Pennsylvania for Groundhog Day. (Fox News)

And Happy Groundhog Day! Temperatures are in the mid-20s with snow showers for Punxsutawney, Pa. 

