Northeast braces for snowstorm as morning commute turns into a nightmare
A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through the northeastern U.S. Thursday, making for a slippery morning commute and leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions.
Vehicles drive drive through snow as they approach the Holland Tunnel, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fa8933fc-northeast_snow_new_jersey__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A statue of George M. Cohan stands in Times Square as snow falls in New York.Alex Vros Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c75c024a-statue-george-m.-cohan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b3316b80-rtx30bai.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx30b5k.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this combination of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, top, and Thursday, Feb. 9, photos, people walk near Independence Hall in Philadelphia.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northwest-snow-philad_garc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman working at Fashion Week makes her way to the venue through heavy snow in New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fashion-nyc-weather_garc-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered intersection as snow falls, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_new_jersey__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman shields her face during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_philadelphia__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rebecca Bailey rides a unicycle during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx30btk.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snowstorm in the Brooklyn, New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx30by8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Snow falling fast in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_new_jersey__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx30b3e.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in New York.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/rtx30b53.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The snow in Jersey City, N.J., forced people to bring out their snowblowers early, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_new_jersey__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_2-7773.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man crosses Market Street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_philadelphia__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man makes his way through wind and snow past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/aptopix_northeast_snow_new_york_city__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man makes his way through wind and snow past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_new_york_city__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man covered in snow walks toward the PATH train station terminal, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_new_jersey__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_4-57077.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man clears snow from Dilworth Park during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow_philadelphia__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_1-79684.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man makes his way through wind and snow in New York's Zuccotti Park, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/northeast_snow__erika.garcia@foxnews.com_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
