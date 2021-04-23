North Texas under tornado watch as severe weather rips across Lone Star State, Oklahoma

Forecasters warned of severe thunderstorms and possible tornados across parts of North and East Texas Friday as well as southwestern Oklahoma.

Affected counties included Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Collingsworth, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, King Knox, Stonewall, Wichita and Wilbarger until at least 9 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service.

The most severe weather was expected to last until 8 p.m. when tornado warnings were set to expire in Buna, Kirbyville and Bessmay.

FLORIDA'S MARION COUNTY HIT BY EF-1 TORNADO

Stormchasers in Vernon, Texas, posted photos to Twitter Friday evening showing twisters weaving across the countryside and between windmills. Some showed rainbows juxtaposed against dark, cloudy skies and flashes of lightning.

The weather service said around 7 p.m. that some earlier severe thunderstorms had moved out of the Houston region but more were possible throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the South and Southeast Saturday morning, according to forecasters, and parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley could see extensive rainfall and flash flooding.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid water-covered roadways.