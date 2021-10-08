Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Missing North Port, Florida teen found as Laundrie manhunt continues

16-year-old reunited with family Thursday evening

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Brian Laundrie 'needs to turn himself in,' can’t ‘hide forever,' ex-fugitive says Video

Brian Laundrie 'needs to turn himself in,' can’t ‘hide forever,' ex-fugitive says

Ex-convict-turned-writer-and-producer Seth Ferranti on the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé.

The North Port, Florida Police Department on Friday announced that formerly missing teenager Desirae Malava-Ortiz has been located.

Authorities reported the 16-year-old missing on Thursday evening after she left her residence on Roxbury Circle earlier this week by "unknown means of travel."

SEARCH FOR MISSING LAUREN CHO OF NJ CONTINUES AS PETITO CASE BRINGS LIGHT TO MISSING PERSONS

"Desirae has been located safe and sound and rejoining her family," the police department tweeted Friday afternoon.

Desire Malava-Ortiz (Credit: North Port Police Department)

Desire Malava-Ortiz (Credit: North Port Police Department) (North Port Police Department)

North Port PD Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told Fox News that Malava-Ortiz "contacted her family" on Thursday evening and "was reunited" with them on Friday afternoon.

The alert comes nearly a month after 22-year-old Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11 when she did not return to her North Port home with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Her remains were later found in Wyoming. Laundrie, a fugitive, returned to North Port on Sept. 1 in Petito's van without her after the two embarked on a cross-country road trip over the summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Port police are still trying to track down Laundrie after he, too, was reported missing on Sept. 17, though his family last saw him on Sept. 13.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money