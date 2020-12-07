NC woman stabbed to death by husband as children ran for help: sheriff

A North Carolina man has been accused of plunging a knife into his wife as their three children ran next door for help.

It happened early Sunday at a home in Battleboro, authorities said.

Tiara Dzikowksi, 34, was stabbed multiple times, according to reports. She died at the scene, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff officials said Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, 33, is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing.

The officials said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained before deputies arrived at the home.

“We know at least one of the kids witnessed part of it and that’s when they ran next door to a neighbor’s house,” sheriff official Maj. Eddie Moore told the New York Post Monday.

Moore said there was “some type of argument” prior to the incident.

The couple’s oldest child is 12 and the youngest is 5 years old, WTVD reported.