North Carolina
Published

North Carolina woman accused of shooting, killing daughter on Thanksgiving, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A North Carolina family’s Thanksgiving ended in violence after a mother allegedly shot and killed her adult daughter, according to local police.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrived at the family’s apartment in the 300 block of Krupa Court shortly before 10 p.m., Fox 8 reported, citing a news release.

Police say Elvira Elizabeth Alexander is charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm in the shooting death of her daughter on Thanksgiving Day. 

The officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the woman's mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators described the crime as "domestic-related."

A police spokesman said he didn't know whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.