North Carolina woman missing since Monday; family and police seek public's help

Investigators in North Carolina are seeking the public’s help finding a Wilmington woman who vanished Monday.

Kristin Glass, 43, last contacted her family around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

She may have been in the Topsail Beach area around 2 p.m. that day, where her phone was found, according to relatives' social media posts seeking help finding her.

Friends and relatives said she is between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is described as petite, weighing around 140 pounds.

Glass drives a 2001 gold Mercedes E 320 with the license plate CJB 9495.

Surveillance video showed Glass in a Wilmington bank at 3 p.m., the local Port City Daily newspaper reported. She did not appear in duress and was alone.

Facebook user Julie Hays Coxe, who identified herself as Glass’ half-sister, wrote Thursday that police did not immediately suspect foul play, but the family still was worried.

“We continue to pray with all our hearts that Kristin is safe and, more than anything, we want her to know that is she loved beyond all measure and that her family is always here for her,” she wrote.

Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase told Fox News that reports that she may have thrown away her cell phone out of fears she was being tracked by its GPS are “unsubstantiated as of yet.”

Wilmington police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.