North Carolina woman dies after accidentally shooting herself inside Ruby Tuesday: report

A North Carolina woman died Saturday after she accidentally shot herself in the stomach while inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant, reports said.

Madison Moore, 28, reportedly fired one shot into her abdomen and was declared dead at a nearby hospital, The State reported. Authorities in Kannapolis are investigating the shooting, but announced on Twitter that it was an “accidental death.”

The gun was reportedly registered to the woman. The report said it is unclear if Moore was a customer or employee at the restaurant.