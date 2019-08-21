Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Carolina
Published

Hungry North Carolina woman in stolen car calls sheriff after running out of gas, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Hunger may have gotten the better of a North Carolina woman who authorities say called police for help after running out of gas in a stolen car.

Cheryl Webb, 25, called the Avery County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday to report that “she had run out of gas and had not eaten in days and needed help,” the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

IOWA DRIVER LEADS AUTHORITIES ON CHASE, CLAIMS CAR SHE WAS DRIVING WAS STOLEN: POLICE

Capt. Lee Buchanan answered the call and sent deputies to help the stranded driver. When the deputies arrived, they learned the vehicle Webb was driving had been reported stolen the night before in the Elk Park area, the sheriff's office said.

Webb called police when she and Winegar became stranded in a car that had been reported stolen the previous night, the sheriff's office said.

Webb called police when she and Winegar became stranded in a car that had been reported stolen the previous night, the sheriff's office said. (Avery County Sheriff’s Office)

Webb and her 29-year-old passenger, Logan Winegar, were both arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. Other charges were being investigated.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We appreciate that people feel they can call us to help them out when they are in need," Sheriff Kevin Frye said in the post. "But if the need is to help get gas in a stolen vehicle, then we will provide them a place to stay and food to eat but no gas."