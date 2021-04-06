North Carolina woman arrested after child brings 260 grams of cocaine to elementary school: police

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday in connection with a child who brought 260 grams of cocaine to his elementary school late last month.

Sharae Monique Becton, 27, of New Bern, N.C., is charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly allowing her child to possess 260 grams of cocaine, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

A resource officer at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern discovered the illegal drugs in the child’s book bag on March 30, 2021 and alerted authorities.

The relationship between Becton and the child was not immediately clear. Trent Park Elementary School has about 450 students, including kindergarten through fifth grade.

NYC COCAINE BUST FEATURES CRISTIANO RONALDO NICKNAME STAMPED ON PACKAGING

The street value of 260 grams of cocaine is worth anywhere between $30,000 and $31,200, according to rehabcenter.net.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Bern is located near North Carolina’s coast, about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh.