Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina woman arrested after child brings 260 grams of cocaine to elementary school: police

The street value of 260 grams of cocaine is worth up to $31,200.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday in connection with a child who brought 260 grams of cocaine to his elementary school late last month.

Sharae Monique Becton, 27, of New Bern, N.C., is charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly allowing her child to possess 260 grams of cocaine, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Sharae Monique Becton, left, and the bag of cocaine that an elementary school child allegedly brought to school. 

Sharae Monique Becton, left, and the bag of cocaine that an elementary school child allegedly brought to school.  (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

A resource officer at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern discovered the illegal drugs in the child’s book bag on March 30, 2021 and alerted authorities.

The relationship between Becton and the child was not immediately clear. Trent Park Elementary School has about 450 students, including kindergarten through fifth grade.

NYC COCAINE BUST FEATURES CRISTIANO RONALDO NICKNAME STAMPED ON PACKAGING

The street value of 260 grams of cocaine is worth anywhere between $30,000 and $31,200, according to rehabcenter.net.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Bern is located near North Carolina’s coast, about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money