North Carolina woman allegedly taken from her home, being 'held against her will,' police say

A North Carolina woman is being “held against her will” after she was seen being dragged through her front yard Thursday morning, police said.

Rosalino Duarte-Cruz, 37, is feared to have taken Lauren Hall, 20, from her home “against her will,” the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Hall’s home and believe she was dragged through her yard and into a car, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The two are believed to have been in a relationship before the reported domestic incident.

Duarte-Cruz is wanted for kidnapping and assault, according to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Police said he might be driving a 2016 Chevy Camaro LT with a North Carolina license plate number TPD-8339. Authorities believe he could be in Winston-Salem or Yadkinville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-838-9111.