North Carolina
North Carolina woman allegedly taken from her home, being 'held against her will,' police say

Ryan Gaydos
Lauren Hill, left, was allegedly taken 'against her will' by Rosalino Duarte-Cruz.

A North Carolina woman is being “held against her will” after she was seen being dragged through her front yard Thursday morning, police said.

Rosalino Duarte-Cruz, 37, is feared to have taken Lauren Hall, 20, from her home “against her will,” the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Hall’s home and believe she was dragged through her yard and into a car, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The two are believed to have been in a relationship before the reported domestic incident.

Duarte-Cruz is wanted for kidnapping and assault, according to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Police said he might be driving a 2016 Chevy Camaro LT with a North Carolina license plate number TPD-8339. Authorities believe he could be in Winston-Salem or Yadkinville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-838-9111.

