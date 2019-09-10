North Carolina woman accused of cutting off husband's genitalia

A North Carolina woman was charged Tuesday with tying up her husband and severing his penis.

Carteret County sheriff's deputies responded to the Newport home of Victoria Thomas Frabutt and her 61-year-old husband, James Frabutt, around 4 a.m. James Frabutt told officers his wife cut him after tying him up, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies recovered the penis, put it on ice and handed it over to medical personnel.

James Frabutt was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

The motive is unclear. Frabutt, 56, is charged with malicious castration and kidnapping of her spouse. She is being held in the Carteret County jail on $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.