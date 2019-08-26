Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Suspected NC watermelon thief's getaway foiled by mud

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A suspected watermelon-stealing man in North Carolina was caught in the act after his pickup got stuck in the mud, investigators said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Friday’s incident began when two deputies were assigned to investigate a crops-theft report on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount.

Deputies said two deputies found Michael Bryant with a load of stolen watermelons on Friday near Rocky Mount when they went to check out a theft of crops report. 

Deputies said two deputies found Michael Bryant with a load of stolen watermelons on Friday near Rocky Mount when they went to check out a theft of crops report.  (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office )

'WATERMELON SNOW' FOUND IN YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK AT HIGH ELEVATION

“When they arrived on scene, they found the suspect with a truckload of stolen watermelons, stuck in a field,” the news release said.

Michael Anthony Bryant was charged with misdemeanor larceny in the theft of watermelons.

Michael Anthony Bryant was charged with misdemeanor larceny in the theft of watermelons. (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office )

The deputies arrested Michael Anthony Bryant on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant was locked up on a $500 bond, the news release said.

Rocky Mount is an hour's drive northeast of Raleigh.