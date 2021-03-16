North Carolina man faces terrorism charges for allegedly planting explosive devices at church, other locations

A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly planted explosive devices at a church, community college, and a veteran's organization over the weekend.

Terry Lee Barham, 64, faces several charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three terrorism counts.

Police were called to the First Baptist Church on Sunday morning in Brevard where they found an incendiary device that had not yet been detonated.

After searching the area, they found more devices at the Transylvania County Community Services Building, as well as the American Legion Lodge. These devices had been "detonated with superficial damage," according to authorities.

No one was injured from the explosions.

The Brevard Police Department said it was able to link Barham to the devices after a joint investigation with state and federal authorities. A search of his home found material used for incendiary devices, according to police.

Barham is being held at the Transylvania County Jail on a $280,000 bond.