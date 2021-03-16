Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man faces terrorism charges for allegedly planting explosive devices at church, other locations

Some of the devices detonated, but no one was injured

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly planted explosive devices at a church, community college, and a veteran's organization over the weekend. 

Terry Lee Barham, 64, faces several charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three terrorism counts. 

64-year-old Terry Lee Barham is facing terrorism charges after he allegedly left explosive devices at three locations in western North Carolina over the weekend. 

64-year-old Terry Lee Barham is facing terrorism charges after he allegedly left explosive devices at three locations in western North Carolina over the weekend.  (Brevard Police Department)

FBI RELEASES NEW VIDEO OF BOMB SUSPECT WHO TARGETED RNC AND DNC

Police were called to the First Baptist Church on Sunday morning in Brevard where they found an incendiary device that had not yet been detonated.

After searching the area, they found more devices at the Transylvania County Community Services Building, as well as the American Legion Lodge. These devices had been "detonated with superficial damage," according to authorities. 

No one was injured from the explosions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brevard Police Department said it was able to link Barham to the devices after a joint investigation with state and federal authorities. A search of his home found material used for incendiary devices, according to police. 

Barham is being held at the Transylvania County Jail on a $280,000 bond. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money