Shark attack victim, 17, undergoes 14 hours of hand surgery, doing 'extremely well'

A North Carolina high school student reportedly underwent 14 hours of reconstructive hand surgery Friday after being attacked by a shark last Sunday off the Atlantic Coast at Fort Macon State Park.

Paige Winter, 17, who had one leg amputated above the knee and suffered damage to both hands in the attack, was doing “extremely well” after her latest surgery, doctors said, according to WITN-TV of Washington, N.C.

"I want to thank everyone for all of the support and encouragement that is really helping me stay positive while I'm getting better," Winter said in a statement Friday.

Despite the attack, Winter still respects the marine life. "She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people," her mother said on Facebook after the attack.

Winter is scheduled for another surgery on her hands next week, WITN reported.

