North Carolina
Published

North Carolina teen arrested for allegedly stealing delivery driver’s car with 1-year-old inside

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 14-year-old North Carolina boy has been arrested for allegedly stealing a DoorDash delivery driver’s car with her baby inside last week, police said.

The driver was making a delivery in Southern Pines around 9:05 p.m. Friday when her SUV was stolen, McClatchy reported. Her 1-year-old was inside the car, the report said.

The SUV and the woman’s child were found about an hour later along South Gaines Street in Southern Pines, the Southern Pines Police Department said. The child was unharmed and reunited with his mother, police said.

The 14-year-old boy, who lives in Southern Pines, was arrested in Aberdeen on Wednesday, police said.

The teen faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle, the News & Observer reported. His identity was not released.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.