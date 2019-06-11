Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina surfer, 19, injured in possible shark attack, officials say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 19-year-old man received a 10-inch wound from a possible shark bite while surfing off the coast of North Carolina Monday afternoon.

The bite occurred around 2 p.m. off of Ocean Isle Beach, which is in southeastern North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina. An emergency crew took Austin Reed to the hospital, according to a town administrator.

A 19-year-old surfer was injured what was possibly a shark attack Monday afternoon, town officials said. 

A 19-year-old surfer was injured what was possibly a shark attack Monday afternoon, town officials said.  (ufl.edu )

Officials told Durham’s WTVD that Reed was conscious and in stable condition. His father told the station that the wound was a 10-inch bite mark on Reed’s foot that required surgery. His family said they expect he will be fine and fully recover.

Town officials cited by the News & Observer described the attack as a “marine” animal bite. But Reed’s family told WWAY it was a shark that bit him. His grandmother said the injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.”

GIRL LOSES ‘ONE LEG ABOVE THE KNEE’ IN NORTH CAROLINA SHARK ATTACK, FATHER PUNCHED FISH 5 TIMES: GRANDMOTHER

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources and Ocean Isle Police are investigating the attack. If confirmed to be a shark bite, it would be the second shark attack this month.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High school student Paige Winter had to get her leg amputated last week following a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.