North Carolina surfer, 19, injured in possible shark attack, officials say

A 19-year-old man received a 10-inch wound from a possible shark bite while surfing off the coast of North Carolina Monday afternoon.

The bite occurred around 2 p.m. off of Ocean Isle Beach, which is in southeastern North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina. An emergency crew took Austin Reed to the hospital, according to a town administrator.

Officials told Durham’s WTVD that Reed was conscious and in stable condition. His father told the station that the wound was a 10-inch bite mark on Reed’s foot that required surgery. His family said they expect he will be fine and fully recover.

Town officials cited by the News & Observer described the attack as a “marine” animal bite. But Reed’s family told WWAY it was a shark that bit him. His grandmother said the injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.”

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources and Ocean Isle Police are investigating the attack. If confirmed to be a shark bite, it would be the second shark attack this month.

