Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring Confederate battle flag

DMV said it received complaints following nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Carolina will no longer issue or renew specialty license plates depicting the Confederate battle flag, officials said Monday.

The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles said the agency had received complaints about plates featuring the Confederate flag following nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PENTAGON MOVES FORWARD WITH RENAMING OF BASES HONORING CONFEDERATE LEADERS

"The Division of Motor Vehicles has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them," the agency said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. "We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state."

The policy, which took effect Jan. 1, primarily affects members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization, a civic organization that is allowed to have a specialty plate.

North Carolina will no longer issue or renew specialty license plates that feature the Confederate battle flag following complaints that the image was offensive, the state's DMV officials said.

North Carolina will no longer issue or renew specialty license plates that feature the Confederate battle flag following complaints that the image was offensive, the state's DMV officials said.

Frank Powell, the spokesman of the North Carolina SCV chapter, told WRAL on Monday that the group believes the change is illegal.

"The DMV doesn't get to choose what logo we use," Powell said.

The DMV, however, said the agency remains in accordance with a 1998 court case that saw the SCV sue the state for recognition as a civic organization.

The state Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the SCV, qualifying it for the issuance of specialty plates. But the DMV said the ruling did not entitle the group to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

The DMV said that it will continue to recognize the group as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate and remains open to considering an alternative design for the group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But until such an agreement is made, it will "either issue SCV members standard plates and refund any specialty-plate fees paid or provide them with different specialty plates," according to the DMV statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Your Money