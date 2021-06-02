Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot while serving eviction notice: 'It shows just how serious this job is'

Sgt. Ronald Waller is in stable condition

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sheriff's deputy was undergoing surgery but in stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday morning while serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said that the suspect, 32-year-old Eddie Craig, briefly opened the door before opening fire with what he described as an "assault rifle" on Sgt. Ronald Waller, a 20-plus-year veteran of the sheriff's office. 

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF’S DEPUTY DIES AFTER BEING SHOT DURING ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP

"These things make me angry," Baker said at a press conference at WakeMed, where Waller was in surgery. "You never know what's going to be on the other side of that door when it opens. It shows just how serious this job is. … A veteran officer went into a gunfight today just trying to serve a civil paper."

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said that responding officers extracted Waller from the scene and brought him to WakeMed. 

Craig surrendered after other officers responded to the scene and is currently in custody. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're here and we do it because we love it first. And we're here and we do this job because we are committed, and we want to make sure that the citizens in this county have the quality of life that they deserve," Baker said Wednesday. "We put our lives on the line to make sure that that happens."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money