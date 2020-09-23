Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina man charged with more than 300 sex crimes against children

Joshuah Bradshaw fled to Mississippi before his arrest, police say

Greg Norman
A North Carolina man is being held on $20 million bond after being charged with more than 300 sex crimes involving children.

Joshuah Bradshaw, a 30-year-old from Raeford, was taken into custody by the FBI last week in Mississippi, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing a total of 332 charges, including 144 counts each of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a Mmnor and 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, police say.

“My message to parents, pay close attention to what your children are doing at all times,” Sheriff Hubert Peterkin was quoted by the Fayetteville Observer as saying. “Watch how much access they give their children to people whether in person or online.”

Police say the investigation surrounding Joshuah Bradshaw is still ongoing. (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office says they have identified more than 133 male and female victims.

Peterkin told the newspaper that the alleged assaults began in February and the youngest alleged victim was 5 years old.

Authorities say they launched their investigation after responding to a call about an alleged juvenile sexual assault on Aug. 7.

Police say Bradshaw has been extradited back to North Carolina following his arrest Thursday in Mississippi.

