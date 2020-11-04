Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

NC protesters arrested after fireworks thrown in Raleigh on election night

Police declared an unlawful assembly

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A group of protesters threw fireworks and other objects in Raleigh, N.C., during an election night demonstration Tuesday, leading to the arrest of six people, authorities said.

The arrests happened around 9:45 p.m. after protesters gathered near the state capital grounds and began marching through the city’s downtown neighborhood, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Protesters were clad in black, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and carried a sign that read “Whoever wins we lose,” in reference to the 2020 elections.

Multiple people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when the crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items during the demonstration, police said. (Robert Willett/The News &amp; Observer via AP)

Police declared an unlawful assembly after members of the group began engaging in “unlawful activities” that authorities said included throwing fireworks.

Protests erupt around the country on election nightVideo

Officers arrested six protesters on charges that included failure to disperse, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist, delay, and obstruct, and disorderly conduct.

Police arrest a pair of protesters as demonstrators marched around downtown Raleigh after the polls closed Tuesday night. (Travis Long/The News &amp; Observer via AP)

Police said the protest began to disperse just after 10 p.m.

Civil unrest was sparked in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis, as the 2020 presidential election results began pouring in Tuesday night.