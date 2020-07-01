Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

North Carolina pastor comes home after 80 days fighting coronavirus: ‘Look at God’

Friends and family call hima walking miracle

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A North Carolina pastor is being described as a walking miracle by friends and family after a near-death fight with the coronavirus.

Bishop Rory Baker, the senior pastor at Fruit of the Spirit Ministries in Greensboro, had a welcome home ceremony Tuesday night after fighting COVID-19 in the hospital for 80 days.

Drivers honked and people cheered, celebrating Baker's recovery.

'ABSOLUTE MIRACLE': NYC SURGEON, 74, BEATS 'SEVERE FORM' OF CORONAVIRUS WITH HELP OF 3 DOCTOR SONS

"We are celebrating our bishop who survived COVID-19. We are celebrating this in his honor," they said during the church's Facebook livestream. "We are congratulating him and thanking God for his return home ... Look at all the support ... Our bishop is loved."

The 54-year-old faith leader was admitted to the hospital in April.

On Tuesday, he received congratulations from friends, family, and members of the community as he was surrounded by his wife and kids.

“I love them. I love them, and I tell people this, never take a day for granted,” Baker told FOX 8.

